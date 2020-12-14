Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - - Over the weekend, we told you that Bismarck police were called to the Speakeasy on east Main just after 11 p.m. Under Gov. Burgum’s executive order, all bars, restaurants and food service establishments are limited to 50% of their seated capacity and are required to close from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Police say 40-50 people were in the bar at the time. After some initial resistance, everyone at the bar left without incident.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, owns the bar. Monday, he issued the following statement about the incident to Your News Leader:

“Governor Burgum’s mandate for bars and restaurants to close at 10pm is not supported by medicine or science. It severely impairs the ability of thousands of hospitality employees to make a living, and that is just plain wrong. I support my employees, including standing against Burgum’s arbitrary and harmful executive orders.”

No citations were issued to workers or customers; police say they took the call as an opportunity to educate the workers and customers about the rule.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.