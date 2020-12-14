Amy Olson: Women’s US Open

HOUSTON, Texas (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Amy Olson was in contention to win her first LPGA title and first major at the Women’s U.S. Open but it did not happen for the Oxbow, ND native and former NDSU All-American.

Amy birdied 18 to finish tied for second place one shot behind A Lim Kim.

Amy played the rain delayed final round in Houston, Texas with a heavy heart. Her father-in-law, Lee Olson died suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend. Amy is married to NDSU linebacker coach Grant Olson.

Amy posted a 1-over-71 to finish with a total of 282.

Kim shot a 4-under-67 in the final round with a total of 281.

Amy was the day one leader when she shot a 67 and made a hole-in-one.

