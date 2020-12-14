Advertisement

Amy Olson: Women’s US Open

Amy Olson chips onto the first green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf...
Amy Olson chips onto the first green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament in Houston, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Amy Olson was in contention to win her first LPGA title and first major at the Women’s U.S. Open but it did not happen for the Oxbow, ND native and former NDSU All-American.

Amy birdied 18 to finish tied for second place one shot behind A Lim Kim.

Amy played the rain delayed final round in Houston, Texas with a heavy heart. Her father-in-law, Lee Olson died suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend. Amy is married to NDSU linebacker coach Grant Olson.

Amy posted a 1-over-71 to finish with a total of 282.

Kim shot a 4-under-67 in the final round with a total of 281.

Amy was the day one leader when she shot a 67 and made a hole-in-one.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon
Police respond to afterhours complaint at downtown bar
license plate
ND licenses must be renewed by the end of the year
Sunday: 4.8% daily rate; 6,167 tests, 287 positive, 0 deaths
House fire in Bismarck
Man arrested for starting fire to Bismarck home

Latest News

Nodak Speedway Hall of Fame
Jim Clifford named to Nodak Speedway Hall of Fame
Glen Ullin/ Hebron Bearcats
Bearcats Basketball Season Preview
Sports Spotlight: Andrew Leingang
Andrew Leingang
Sports Spotlight: Andrew Leingang