Students nominate Minot State Nursing instructor for state award

MINOT, N.D. – Nursing students at Minot State University recently nominated one of their teachers for statewide recognition.

The MSU Nursing Student Association nominated instructor Carrie Lewis for the Nurse Educator of the Year Award.

Lewis has been teaching at the university for nearly three years.

She also been a nurse herself for the past 19 years.

“It feels good to be recognized especially because that’s something from the students. So that is a good feeling that they think so that I’m doing a good job,” said Lewis of the honor.

The winner of the award will be announced in late January.

