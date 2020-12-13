Advertisement

Police respond to afterhours complaint at downtown bar

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police were called to a downtown Bismarck bar Friday night, after a complaint that they were open past the 10 p.m. curfew.

Police say they were called to the Speakeasy on east Main just after 11 p.m.

Police contacted a person who said he was the owner of the bar and explained the Governor’s executive order limits all bars, restaurants and food service establishments to 50% of their seated capacity and requires they close from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Police say 40-50 people were in the bar at the time. After some initial resistance, everyone at the bar left without incident.

No citations were issued to workers or customers; police say they took the call as an opportunity to educate the workers and customers about the rule.

