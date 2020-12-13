Norsk Høstfest leadership remembers impact of performer Charley Pride

MINOT, N.D. – Country music performer Charley Pride died Saturday at age 86 due to complications from COVID-19.

Pride is remembered for such hits as “Is Anybody Going to San Antone” and “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin.’”

Pride performed often in North Dakota, and in recent years he was a mainstay at Norsk Høstfest in Minot.

He most recently performed at the Høstfest in 2019.

Leadership with the Høstfest said he performed on side stages and the big stage. and was a big impact on their success over the years.

“He was well-received. He was well-liked. He was well-respected. And people would come back year after year just to see Charley Pride,” said David Reiten, Høstfest President.This year’s Høstfest was canceled due to the pandemic, and organizers have already begun planning next year’s festival.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.