ND licenses must be renewed by the end of the year

license plate
license plate(WITN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve been putting off renewing your driver’s license, now’s the time to do it.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that all licenses that expired after March 1st are due for renewal by the end of the year. Last Spring, an executive order extended the renewal deadline to December 31st. As of now, there are more than 10,000 licenses that needed to be renewed.

“Reach into your pocket, pull out your license right now, if it’s past deadline, then you can make an appointment or you can renew,” said Governor Doug Burgum. 

The DOT is continuing renewals by appointment only and will have no walk-in services until further notice.

