Mental health experts address holistic approaches to anxiety and depression

Pandemic health effects(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mental health experts say the pandemic has the power to trigger both anxiety and depression in previously healthy people.

However, they say there are natural ways we can combat these dangerous emotions.

Counselors say one of the best things you can do is look at your life and find ways to better take care of yourself.

They say neglecting certain areas of our life can evoke anxiety and depression such as diet, exercise and sleep.

They say there are simple ways to help others avoid negative feelings as well.

“The littlest things from just messaging somebody and seeing how they’re doing and telling them that you’re thinking about them helps prevent some of that loneliness,” said Counselor Val Meyers.

Meyers says if you are feeling anxious or depressed, it’s best to reach out to someone you trust or a health counselor to talk about it.

She says when speaking to a friend about their life, it takes about 20 minutes for them to feel safe sharing negative feelings or emotions.

