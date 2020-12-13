Advertisement

Man arrested for starting fire to Bismarck home

House fire in Bismarck
House fire in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 23-year-old Bismarck man is in jail after police say he started a fire at a duplex on north 4th street Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire at 1220 North 4th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Friday. They were able to get the fire out in less than 10 minutes but say there is significant damage to the building. Residents have been relocated.

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Sky Flowers at the scene. He faces charges of endangering by fire.

