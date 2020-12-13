Advertisement

Health professionals say there will soon be more vaccine options

Vaccine options
Vaccine options(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health care professionals say the hope of more vaccines becoming available in the near future will increase patient confidence.

Infectious disease experts say the Moderna vaccine will likely become available in the state for the first priority group about two weeks after the Pfizer vaccine rolls out. By middle of next year, experts say they believe the world will have access to five or six different COVID vaccines. At that point, they say the U.S. will likely have three options.

Doctors say the later priority groups will have more of a choice when it comes to vaccinations.

“Right now, the choice is either to get it or not. Six months from now, it’ll be: okay I’ve gone beyond deciding whether to get the vaccine or not. Now, I actually have a choice of three different preparations,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Noe Mateo says at that point, it will likely be a much easier decision .He says we will have the information from the preceding six months and a larger sample size of people to determine late side affects.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to afterhours complaint at downtown bar
Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths
license plate
ND licenses must be renewed by the end of the year
House fire in Bismarck
Man arrested for starting fire to Bismarck home
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Adorable cat
Better Business Bureau reports rise in pet scams
Pandemic health effects
Mental health experts address holistic approaches to anxiety and depression
Sunday: 4.8% daily rate; 6,167 tests, 287 positive, 0 deaths
Police respond to afterhours complaint at downtown bar