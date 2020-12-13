Health professionals say there will soon be more vaccine options

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health care professionals say the hope of more vaccines becoming available in the near future will increase patient confidence.

Infectious disease experts say the Moderna vaccine will likely become available in the state for the first priority group about two weeks after the Pfizer vaccine rolls out. By middle of next year, experts say they believe the world will have access to five or six different COVID vaccines. At that point, they say the U.S. will likely have three options.

Doctors say the later priority groups will have more of a choice when it comes to vaccinations.

“Right now, the choice is either to get it or not. Six months from now, it’ll be: okay I’ve gone beyond deciding whether to get the vaccine or not. Now, I actually have a choice of three different preparations,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Noe Mateo says at that point, it will likely be a much easier decision .He says we will have the information from the preceding six months and a larger sample size of people to determine late side affects.

