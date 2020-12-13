Advertisement

Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon

(Wbko)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are looking for two men involved in a shooting outside Lowes this afternoon.

Police were called to the store just after 2:00 when a witness called 911 and reported someone fired a weapon at a vehicle in the parking lot.

Both the suspects were gone by the time police arrived, but in speaking with witnesses and reviewing security camera footage, police say it appears that the shooter was trying to stop a shoplifter.

Workers confirmed the shoplifting. They say it only a small amount of merchandise was stolen

No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the men, but say there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to afterhours complaint at downtown bar
Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths
license plate
ND licenses must be renewed by the end of the year
House fire in Bismarck
Man arrested for starting fire to Bismarck home
Sunday: 4.8% daily rate; 6,167 tests, 287 positive, 0 deaths

Latest News

(file) Dog waiting for a new owner
Bismarck animal rescue works to educate people about adoptions near the holidays
Carrie Lewis
Students nominate Minot State Nursing instructor for state award
Adorable cat
Better Business Bureau reports rise in pet scams
Pandemic health effects
Mental health experts address holistic approaches to anxiety and depression