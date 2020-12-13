Advertisement

Bismarck animal rescue works to educate people about adoptions near the holidays

(file) Dog waiting for a new owner
(file) Dog waiting for a new owner(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Christmas less than two weeks away, giving pets as a present may seem like a good idea but months after the season ends, those pets often overwhelm rescue shelters.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue founder, Julie Shirado said adoptions are increasing as they often do around this time of year.

But she hopes returned animal numbers won’t be as high as in years past.

The Moch family started fostering dogs last year. Ten-year-old Xander said it’s important to research a pet before bringing it home.

“Like when it comes to the holidays like Christmas and stuff, [people] think that a pet is just something under a [Christmas] tree, like a little puppy. But a puppy isn’t just a present under the tree, that is a lifelong commitment that you’re going to go through,” said animal foster, Xander Moch.

Furry Friends said holiday animal returns typically happen around six months after the season.

