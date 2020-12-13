Advertisement

Better Business Bureau reports rise in pet scams

Adorable cat
Adorable cat(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – In a time when people are seeking emotional comfort, the demand for pets has skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as people are seeking to add a furry new friend to their families over the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau reports that online puppy and pet scams have also seen an increase during COVID-19.

Reports from the BBB said online scammers lure in potential pet owners with fake photos of pets.

They then request money before promising to ship an animal that doesn’t exist, or request additional fees after a payment is made.

The BBB reports consumers lost more than 3 million dollars, with the average consumer losing almost $800 through fraudulent purchases.

They said the best way to avoid pet scams is to purchase close to home.

“We ask you to think about some other sources or resources around in our local community where you might be able to see a pet or meet a vendor, a seller in person before you make a purchase,” said Bao Vang, Communications Director for BBB Minnesota and North Dakota.

The BBB suggests looking out for red flags including requests for wire transfers, grammatical and punctuation mistakes on websites, or flash deals that may seem to good to be true.

They also said more than 4,000 pet scam reports have been recorded since the start of 2020.

You can report and track scams in your area by going to the BBB’s Scam tracker website here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to afterhours complaint at downtown bar
Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths
license plate
ND licenses must be renewed by the end of the year
House fire in Bismarck
Man arrested for starting fire to Bismarck home
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Pandemic health effects
Mental health experts address holistic approaches to anxiety and depression
Vaccine options
Health professionals say there will soon be more vaccine options
Sunday: 4.8% daily rate; 6,167 tests, 287 positive, 0 deaths
Police respond to afterhours complaint at downtown bar