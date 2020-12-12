Advertisement

Williston man still facing effects of COVID-19

Cecil Falcon
Cecil Falcon(Krystal Dahl)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Doctors say COVID-19 is an illness many people have a hard time shaking off in order to fully recover.

That’s certainly the case for 84-year-old Cecil Falcon of Williston. He was originally diagnosed with COVID-19 in September.

Falcon says the virus caused him to lose 20 pounds, and he’s still trying to get back to 100 percent.

Cecil Falcon values time spent with his family, but that all came to a screeching halt after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I didn’t know what was going on. It’s very scary,” Falcon said.

Falcon says his battle with COVID-19 isn’t over.

“I’m still fighting it, I still haven’t gotten my strength back all the way,” Falcon said.

Falcon spent four nights in the hospital due to his diagnosis.

“Especially when you get to coughing, and there’s nobody around you, it was very scary in that room by myself,” Falcon said.

Doctors say Falcon’s experience isn’t out of the ordinary.

“The fatigue is incredible. I would put that at the pinnacle. Then, still kind of aching. I’ve had many patients ask me ‘when are my smell and taste going to come back?’” Dr. Robert Kemp with CHI St. Alexius Williston said.

Dr. Kemp says he’s had many patients with lasting impacts.

“We are all now in the clinic doing a lot of follow up with these patients who are recovering from COVID,” Dr. Kemp said.

Recovery can be a bit of a back-and-forth.

“It’s a day by day deal, one day you’re feeling really good, and the next day you might be down a little again,” Falcon said.

While his recovery process has been long, Cecil says he’s thankful to get back to what he loves most, spending time with his great- grandson.

Cecil says since getting discharged from the hospital, a nurse checks on him weekly to ensure he’s recovering properly.

