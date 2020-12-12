Advertisement

Scientists discover new, iridescent snake in Vietnam

A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to...
A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.(Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists researching biodiversity in the jungles of Vietnam stumbled upon an undiscovered species: an iridescent snake.

Its scales change from shades of blues and greens in the light.

The snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.

The group says this species could carry vital information about snake evolution.

Scientists brought the specimen to the Smithsonian where they sampled and sequenced the snake’s DNA. It will soon be sent back to Vietnam.

Researchers from the Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology published their findings in the journal Copeia on Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 5.8% daily rate; 8,682 tests, 513 positive, 27 deaths
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained
Trial scheduled for hit-and-run death
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
School Bus Crash 12/11/2020
Bus driver hospitalized after school bus crash in Hettinger

Latest News

President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, the sun rises amid smog during the dry...
As leaders set fresh climate goals, Biden pledges US support
Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday