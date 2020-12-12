Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.5%* Saturday. There are 282 currently hospitalized (+5 change). Out of 6,417 tests, 385 were positive. There were 22 new deaths (1152 total). 4,078 active cases.
A couple of things to note:
- The NDDoH is following the guidance from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) – the independent professional body that determines case definitions for the country. CSTE guidance and the CDC indicate that someone who has a positive antigen test for COVID-19 should be considered a probable case. Probable cases receive the same level of case investigation and follow-up as cases confirmed using a PCR test.
- PCR tests and antigen tests are displayed separately on the first page of the dashboard and are broken out into daily and cumulative totals on the second page. For the rest of the graphs and maps, totals include both PCR tests and antigen tests combined.
- Antigen tests are not taken into account in the percent positivity. Some testing facilities are not reporting all antigen testing. As a result, we do not know the total number of negatives and total tests completed to be able to calculate a positivity rate.
- Positive antigen tests have been added to the totals. The past positive antigen tests and 12 deaths reported yesterday are reflected on the dashboard on the actual day they were resulted. So, the daily new positives reported today are the PCR tests and antigen tests reported from yesterday, as is usually done.
BY THE NUMBERS
6,417 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,224,046 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
385 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
330 – PCR Tests | 55 antigen tests87,590 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
5.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**
4,078 - Total Active Cases
-328 Individuals from Yesterday
682 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (579 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
82,360 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
282 – Currently Hospitalized
+5 - Individuals from yesterday
22 – New Deaths*** (1,152 total deaths since the pandemic began)
Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 90s from Bowman County.
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 100s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 80s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 100s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 80s from Cass County.
- Man in his 80s from Cass County.
- Man in his 80s from Cass County.
- Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 80s from Mercer County.
- Man in his 70s from Morton County.
- Woman in her 70s from Morton County.
- Woman in her 90s from Renville County.
- Man in his 60s from Rolette County.
- Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
- Man in his 60s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County - 1
· Barnes County – 5
· Benson County - 2
· Bottineau County – 1
· Bowman County - 1
· Burleigh County - 53
· Cass County – 94
· Cavalier County - 1
· Dickey County – 2
· Divide County – 1
· Eddy County - 2
· Emmons County – 3
· Foster County - 4
· Golden Valley County - 2
· Grand Forks County – 28
· Grant County - 2
· Hettinger County - 4
· Kidder County – 1
· LaMoure County – 6
· Logan County – 3
· McHenry County – 4
· McIntosh County - 3
· McKenzie County - 3
· McLean County – 1
· Mercer County - 2
· Morton County – 19
· Mountrail County – 8
· Nelson County – 2
· Pembina County – 2
· Ramsey County – 16
· Ransom County – 2
· Richland County - 14
· Rolette County – 9
· Sargent County – 2
· Sheridan County - 2
· Sioux County – 1
· Stark County – 5
· Stutsman County – 20
· Towner County - 4
· Traill County - 2
· Walsh County - 1
· Ward County – 32
· Wells County - 2
· Williams County – 13
* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.
**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.
**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.
*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.
