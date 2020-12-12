Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.5%* Saturday. There are 282 currently hospitalized (+5 change). Out of 6,417 tests, 385 were positive. There were 22 new deaths (1152 total). 4,078 active cases.

A couple of things to note:

The NDDoH is following the guidance from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) – the independent professional body that determines case definitions for the country. CSTE guidance and the CDC indicate that someone who has a positive antigen test for COVID-19 should be considered a probable case. Probable cases receive the same level of case investigation and follow-up as cases confirmed using a PCR test.

PCR tests and antigen tests are displayed separately on the first page of the dashboard and are broken out into daily and cumulative totals on the second page. For the rest of the graphs and maps, totals include both PCR tests and antigen tests combined.

Antigen tests are not taken into account in the percent positivity. Some testing facilities are not reporting all antigen testing. As a result, we do not know the total number of negatives and total tests completed to be able to calculate a positivity rate.