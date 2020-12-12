Police investigate Williston coffee shop break-in

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police in Williston are investigating a break-in that occurred at a coffee shop last night.

Caffeinated’s owner, Precious Tillman, says when she walked up to the shop at 5:30 Friday morning, she noticed the door was already opened.

Someone cut a hole into the wall to get in to the coffee kiosk and stole security cameras, a hard-drive, the till system, coolers, tools and a couple cases of RedBull.

“Oh I was devastated. It’s hard right now, especially with COVID slowing down a lot of businesses, and a lot of small businesses are closing. And it’s just devastating that somebody would want to do this, especially so close to Christmas time,” said Tillman.

Tillman’s friends helped patch the hole back up, and another business-owner lent her supplies so they could start taking orders again today. If you know anything that might help the investigation, call the Williston Police Department at (701) 577-1212.

