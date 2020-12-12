Minot teachers prep for next semester amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – As students get ready to start their holiday break, teachers prepare for another semester of teaching during a pandemic.

This year, teachers have had to drastically change their ways of teaching to fit in with the new and ever-changing learning environment.

Many of them are still getting used to the new normal.

Teachers at Erik Ramstad explain that now they are more familiar with technology, they will focus their teaching around that.

“Some of the assignments that we were assigning weren’t very tech-friendly to begin. So now, I think going into next semester, I will definitely be implementing better strategies for using that technology,” said Lauren Wood, Erik Ramstad Teacher.

Woods later said it’s very important to make everything tech friendly for kids who have to quarantine or are close contacts.

Classes for Erik Ramstad begin after winter break on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.