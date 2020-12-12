Advertisement

Minot teachers prep for next semester amid pandemic

Erik Ramstad Middle School
Erik Ramstad Middle School(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As students get ready to start their holiday break, teachers prepare for another semester of teaching during a pandemic.

This year, teachers have had to drastically change their ways of teaching to fit in with the new and ever-changing learning environment.

Many of them are still getting used to the new normal.

Teachers at Erik Ramstad explain that now they are more familiar with technology, they will focus their teaching around that.

“Some of the assignments that we were assigning weren’t very tech-friendly to begin. So now, I think going into next semester, I will definitely be implementing better strategies for using that technology,” said Lauren Wood, Erik Ramstad Teacher.

Woods later said it’s very important to make everything tech friendly for kids who have to quarantine or are close contacts.

Classes for Erik Ramstad begin after winter break on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 5.8% daily rate; 8,682 tests, 513 positive, 27 deaths
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained
Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Trial scheduled for hit-and-run death

Latest News

BisMan Transit
Bis-man Transit to redesign routes in 2021
Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths
Ward County Tip Line
Anonymous tip line established for Ward County
Tomato, Vegetable Garden, Vine - Plant
Judge invalidates restrictions on sales of homemade foods