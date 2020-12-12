Minot State University leadership releases statement following racist incidents at NDSU

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University President Dr. Steven Shirley released a statement on the university’s social media Friday, in the wake of a series of racist incidents and subsequent investigations at North Dakota State University.

In the statement, Shirley said MSU “stands with NDSU’s students, faculty, staff, and administration in complete opposition to any racist activities.”

Earlier this month, reports of a racist Snapchat group and other reports of hate speech prompted demonstrations on the NDSU campus.

On Thursday NDSU President Dean Bresciani released a statement addressing the matter.

The post from MSU indicated that campus administration would be meeting with MSU Equality next week to “discuss the course forward, together.”

Here is Shirley’s full statement:

“In light of recent events at North Dakota State University, the Minot State campus extends our full support and stands with NDSU’s students, faculty, staff, and administration in complete opposition to any racist activities.

“Hate speech, bigotry, racism, and prejudice nave no place whatsoever in our campus communities. MSU is committed to open dialogue and a supportive and caring environment for ALL within our campus community.

“Hate speech and bigotry are diametrically opposed to MSU’s mission, vision, and goals, and we will continue striving to ensure our commitment to these core beliefs every day.

Be Seen. Be Heard. Belong.”

You can read the full post on the Minot State University Facebook page.

