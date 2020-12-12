Geminids Meteor Shower & Great Conjunction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are things to watch for in the night sky this December. Be on the lookout for a meteor shower & two planets inching closer to one another.

First will be the Geminids meteor shower which will be visible now through Dec. 17. This is the most reliable annual meteor shower each year as the Earth passes through debris from an asteroid during its orbit around the Sun.

The shower will peak the night of Dec. 13 into the morning of the 14th and will coincide with an almost New Moon meaning the Moon will produce very little light to inhibit viewing.

To catch a glimpse head out to an area with little light pollution, lay on your back with your feet pointed south and just wait.

Also this month will be the Great Conjunction.

The planets Jupiter & Saturn will slowly move together in the night sky and this conjunction typically occurs once every 20 years with this year being the closest they have ever been in 800 years. The planets will appear each night low on the horizon in the southwest sky just after sunset for about two hours.

The two will make their closet approach and will appear almost as one on Dec. 21, the Winter Solstice. At this point the two planets will appear about a tenth of a degree apart, about the size of a dime at arm’s length away. This will be visible to the naked eye, but make sure to check this one out with a telescope to see the slight separation between the two planets.

This will be the closest these two will appear for the next 60 years and how it gets its name “The Great Conjunction” and with the timing near Christmas this gets named “The Christmas Star”.

