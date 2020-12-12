First woman to run the Boston Marathon, Kathrine Switzer spoke virtually with Santa Run participants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kathrine Switzer met virtually with participants of the 2020 Santa Run Friday evening.

She was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1967 and also selected as speaker for this year’s Santa Run in Bismarck.

The 5K run draws more than 500 people dressed as Santa around the North Dakota Heritage Center.

Founder Judge David Reich said the Santa Run helps support the running program and buy running shoes for people in Runners Against Destructive Decisions or RADD. The running group formed to help recovering addicts.

Switzer said in a zoom meeting with participants Friday night, running is an important tool for those recovering from addiction.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.