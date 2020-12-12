Advertisement

Community generosity shines through KMOT/MAHC Toy Drive

KMOT/MAHC Toy Drive
KMOT/MAHC Toy Drive(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Over the past month, KMOT partnered with the Minot area homeless coalition to gather toys for families in need.

This year’s toy drive wrapped up Friday and despite the pandemic, it was another success!

Staff and volunteers came to collect the toys from the KMOT lobby, and said this year’s donations exceeded their expectations.

The community donated more than 300 toys, and more were dropped off even after volunteers left.

Jewelry, clothing, and shoes were also included in the donations.

“I was really surprised when I came in, I was expecting a quick pickup and to head back out and set up the rest of the Santa Shop this afternoon but it was a much, much better turn out than we anticipated. Very, very happy to see the support from the community,” said Karrie Christensen, MAHC administrative assistant.

The Coalition also partnered with the SERTOMA Christmas in the Park to host the “Spirit of the Holiday Train” event at Oak Park Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On top of collecting for their food drive, they will also have their donation station and Hithcin Kitchen.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 5.8% daily rate; 8,682 tests, 513 positive, 27 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 6.3% daily rate; 9,032 tests, 575 positive, 23 deaths
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained
High-speed chase along I-94
High-speed chase ends in arrest of Bismarck man
North Dakota Congressional Delegation
ND Congressional Delegation endorses continuing election lawsuits, but would support Biden in the end

Latest News

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem response to SCOTUS decision
What to watch for in the sky
Geminids Meteor Shower & Great Conjunction
Williston coffee shop break-in
Police investigate Williston coffee shop break-in
Minot Police Department Cops and Kids Event
Minot “Cops and Kids” moving to drive-through event this year