Community generosity shines through KMOT/MAHC Toy Drive

MINOT, N.D. – Over the past month, KMOT partnered with the Minot area homeless coalition to gather toys for families in need.

This year’s toy drive wrapped up Friday and despite the pandemic, it was another success!

Staff and volunteers came to collect the toys from the KMOT lobby, and said this year’s donations exceeded their expectations.

The community donated more than 300 toys, and more were dropped off even after volunteers left.

Jewelry, clothing, and shoes were also included in the donations.

“I was really surprised when I came in, I was expecting a quick pickup and to head back out and set up the rest of the Santa Shop this afternoon but it was a much, much better turn out than we anticipated. Very, very happy to see the support from the community,” said Karrie Christensen, MAHC administrative assistant.

The Coalition also partnered with the SERTOMA Christmas in the Park to host the “Spirit of the Holiday Train” event at Oak Park Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On top of collecting for their food drive, they will also have their donation station and Hithcin Kitchen.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.