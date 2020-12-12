City of Bismarck creates newsletter
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck has created a new way to keep people informed.
The Bismarck City Administration Department is introducing a monthly newsletter titled “Capital Connection.”
The newsletter will include information about City of Bismarck department activities, upcoming projects, and more on city operations.
Plus, a monthly calendar for Bismarck City Commission meetings, and various meetings that are open to the public. The newsletter will be distributed starting January 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.