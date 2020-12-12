Burleigh County courthouse see’s need for third courtroom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Central District Judge, Bruce Romanick, pleaded with the Burleigh County Commission Tuesday, to submit a grant application to fund the building of a new court room at the Burleigh County court house.

The courthouse currently has two felony jury courtrooms and are in need of a third for high profile cases.

Judge Romanick says the existing rooms aren’t big enough and don’t support the needs of a AA Felony jury trial.

He asked the commission to submit an application by the end of the year and help hire an architect to plan the renovation.

“I just want to bring to your attention that our space has not been changes. And I’m not looking for the Raajmahal, but we need a big space to try big cases. You just have to watch the news and you will know what kind of case load keeps coming into Burleigh County,” said Judge Romanick.

Commissioner Chair, Kathleen Jones, requested Judge Romanick ask the Federal Court to use their courtrooms when not in use.

Commissioner, Jim Peluso agreed, saying he sees a need in our court system.

