Bis-man Transit to redesign routes in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bis-man Transit has been approved to begin a complete redesign of their current routes.

A decrease in riders has led Bis-man Transit to look at ways to improve.

The route redesign will include more frequency between routes resulting in less wait times and moving route stops to where riders say they need it most.

“Everyone was really excited that we were kind of transitioning these routes back to when we were more successful. Obviously, prior to 2017 when we were getting 130,000 rides a year,” said Deidre Hughes with Bis-man Transit.

The new routes will go into effect in early 2021 and all changes are posted to bismantransit.com.

