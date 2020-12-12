Advertisement

Bis-man Transit to redesign routes in 2021

BisMan Transit
BisMan Transit(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bis-man Transit has been approved to begin a complete redesign of their current routes.

A decrease in riders has led Bis-man Transit to look at ways to improve.

The route redesign will include more frequency between routes resulting in less wait times and moving route stops to where riders say they need it most.

“Everyone was really excited that we were kind of transitioning these routes back to when we were more successful. Obviously, prior to 2017 when we were getting 130,000 rides a year,” said Deidre Hughes with Bis-man Transit.

The new routes will go into effect in early 2021 and all changes are posted to bismantransit.com.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 5.8% daily rate; 8,682 tests, 513 positive, 27 deaths
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained
Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Trial scheduled for hit-and-run death

Latest News

Erik Ramstad Middle School
Minot teachers prep for next semester amid pandemic
Saturday: 5.5% daily rate; 6,417 tests, 385 positive, 22 deaths
Ward County Tip Line
Anonymous tip line established for Ward County
Tomato, Vegetable Garden, Vine - Plant
Judge invalidates restrictions on sales of homemade foods