Beulah Miners Boys Basketball Preview

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Miners are in a great position to make another run at the Region 7 title again this year.

The last time the Miners were on the floor, Trey Brandt made this buzzer beater to claim the region title and a spot in the state tournament.

The “B” tournament never happened, and Trey is cherishing every game he gets to play this season.

“Yeah, just that we can’t take things for granted. In a matter of hours it can be taken away from us, and I think we know that from last year. So, it’s kind of crazy thinking we just have to keep our masks on. We got to try to be as healthy as we can throughout the season to keep our season going and keep playing basketball,” said Brandt.

The Miners have a tough non-conference schedule to start the season.

“I think a lot of those games are going to be close, and I think we need those close games for especially for our region games, and I think a lot of those teams that we play are some of the best teams in the state. And, I think that really helps us throughout the season get back into it and play better competition and just keep getting better and better, and then once those region games come we really have to focus on winning out and just keep winning to stay in it,” Brandt said.

The games will be competitive and Jeremy Brandt believes the schedule will showcase the Miners talent for the rest of the state to see.

“I think it gets us ready for our region season and our regional tournament as well and it gives our kids a chance to gets oem exposure you know we get to different parts of the state and people can see us play and some of our kids and the talent that we have on our team and it just makes us tougher I think mentally it makes us tougher,” Miners head coach Jeremy Brandt said.

The miners have five guys back from last season. Brandt says developing bench depth has been his focus throughout the preseason. The Miners start their season against Our Redeemers on Dec. 15.

