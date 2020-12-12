Advertisement

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem response to SCOTUS decision

By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Daktota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem backed the Texas lawsuit, and released a statement in response to the US Supreme Court ruling Friday saying:

“It now appears that all reasonably arguable legal challenges have been exhausted, and the members of the Electoral College will meet across the country on Monday and cast their votes for the next President.”

