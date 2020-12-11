Advertisement

U.S. border restrictions extended through Jan. 21, 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Border restrictions to non-essential travel between the United States, Canada, and Mexico will remain in place through Jan. 21, according to Chad Wolf, the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security.

Wolf announced the news Friday morning on Twitter.

In the tweet, he said the country will “re-evaluate non-essential travel restrictions again early in the new year.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a similar announcement Friday regarding travel between Canada and the U.S., according to CTV News.

Image courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

