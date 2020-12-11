UPS prepares for COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Parcel Service says it has a plan to get vaccines into the hands of healthcare workers across the country, but along with a massive effort during the holiday season comes questions of how the vaccine will impact online shipping.

UPS says it is uniquely prepared for the undertaking, with over 15 years of experience in delivering vaccines and other medical supplies under their UPS Healthcare division.

“UPS is running one of the most successful peak holiday shipping seasons ever,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé.

The shipping service has hired 149,000 new employees and built 20 facilities this year alone.

