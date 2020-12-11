Advertisement

Trinity Health preparing to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

Trinity Health COVID-19 Vaccine(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health, the largest healthcare provider in the Minot area, announced Friday it is prepared to receive its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, which are expected to arrive next week.

Healthcare workers are being given priority according to the state’s distribution plan, and leaders at Trinity said they are ready to begin the process.

The healthcare provider said the vaccine will be available in limited supply at first, and that they will be following guidelines from the federal and state governments about prioritizing doses to all eligible staff.

Staff will have the choice on whether or not to receive the vaccine. All staff members and providers were given mandatory education on the vaccine to allow them to make an informed decision.

Interested staff would have to be able to commit to receiving both doses within a month.

There is a presentation tentatively planned regarding vaccines at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the North Dakota Department of Health.

