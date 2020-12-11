Trial scheduled for hit-and-run death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury trial is scheduled for a woman who hit and killed a pedestrian in Bismarck in June.

Police say 85-year-old Bertha Harper hit 32-year-old Amber Rebel June 3 near Gateway Avenue in Bismarck.

Rebel died days after the incident.

Police identified Harper’s vehicle through surveillance from surrounding businesses.

Harper is charged with negligent homicide and duty to give information.

The trial is scheduled for March 23-25 of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.