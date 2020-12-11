Advertisement

Trial scheduled for hit-and-run death

By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury trial is scheduled for a woman who hit and killed a pedestrian in Bismarck in June.

Police say 85-year-old Bertha Harper hit 32-year-old Amber Rebel June 3 near Gateway Avenue in Bismarck.

Rebel died days after the incident.

Police identified Harper’s vehicle through surveillance from surrounding businesses.

Harper is charged with negligent homicide and duty to give information.

The trial is scheduled for March 23-25 of 2021.

