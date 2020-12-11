Support for Souris Valley United Way amid challenging year

MINOT, N.D. – The Souris Valley United Way received a much-needed financial boost this week, after a year of increased needs and slow donations.

The non-profit usually holds four fundraising events throughout the year to support programs at local organizations like the Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

This year all but one of those events was canceled putting them about $80,000 behind where they were this same time last year.

Wednesday, the Xcel Energy Foundation pitched in $10,000, but that money will go directly to addressing housing and hunger issues.

Souris Valley United Way Executive Director Rich Berg said he is cautiously optimistic things will turn around before the January deadline.

“December is always a big month for us, and the giving has picked up a little bit this month. So, hopefully, we’ll get much closer to that goal than we had originally thought,” said Berg.

This year they had a fundraising goal of $625,000.

Berg added they are about nine percent behind where they were last year.

