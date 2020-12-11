Advertisement

Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California

FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its way into San Diego Bay as seen from San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Search crews are combing the ocean off Southern California for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The San Diego-based 3rd Fleet says the search began Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for.

Third Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson says the search is still going on Friday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating in the search.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 6.3% daily rate; 9,032 tests, 575 positive, 23 deaths
High-speed chase along I-94
High-speed chase ends in arrest of Bismarck man
Hailey Seewalker
Bismarck PD seeks public’s help locating 15-year-old Hailey Seewalker
North Dakota Congressional Delegation
ND Congressional Delegation endorses continuing election lawsuits, but would support Biden in the end
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained

Latest News

Hettinger School Bus Crash
Bus driver hospitalized after school bus crash in Hettinger
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after...
Harrison Ford will return for 5th ‘Indiana Jones’ movie
NeeCee is the first known case of the virus in a snow leopard, according to the Zoo.
Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Trial scheduled for hit-and-run death