Minot Public Schools expanding AVID college prep program

AVID program
AVID program(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is planning to expand a college preparation program.

This comes as teachers are expressing concern about the pandemic’s impact on student retention.

The district began offering the AVID program at the 8th grade level at both Jim Hill and Erik Ramstad Middle Schools this year.

Now, the district plans to bring it to the 9th grade level at Magic City and Central Campuses.

They say that the goal is to bring it to a new grade level each year until it reaches the 12th grade.

“They are concentrating on things like note-taking, writing skills, reading skills, research skills, time management, and those are skills you can use throughout your life, but certainly throughout your education,” said Kim Slotsve, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education.

The program was approved at the last Minot Public School Board Meeting.

The program will start at the ninth grade level next year.

