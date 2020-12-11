Minot outdoor rinks could see delays

MINOT, N.D. – The unseasonably warm temps have been enjoyable, but it’s created a bit of a challenge for some outdoor activities.

Minot’s outdoor rinks usually open around Dec. 14. Staff are out working this year, but it all depends on the weather at this point.

The rinks are being flooded to get ready. One we went to was even starting to freeze Friday morning. Staff said they hope to see them ready by Christmas but can’t say for sure.

“Starting to put thin layers of water down on our hockey rinks and trying to build the ice slowly. Temperatures look pretty good this weekend for the night temperatures so we’ll keep trying to build up over the weekend,” said Jarrod Olson, Operations Director.

The warming houses open next week.

For information and hours keep an eye on the Minot Park District website.

