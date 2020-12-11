Advertisement

Minot “Cops and Kids” moving to drive-through event this year

Minot Police Department Cops and Kids Event
Minot Police Department Cops and Kids Event(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Fraternal Order of Police said their 18th annual Cops and Kids event in Minot will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

In the past, members of law enforcement partnered with children to shop for Christmas presents together.

This year, officers will do the shopping alone, and gift them to families in a drive-through style event on Dec. 20.

The students are selected by their schools to participate.

Minot Police Community Outreach Officer Aaron Moss said while things will be different, he is happy to continue the community tradition.

“Most of the officers in this region, and in our lodge and as this department really enjoy this event so we’re still pretty excited,” said Moss.

The day is meant to build a relationship between local law enforcement and the community.

Local businesses and private donors fund the event.

