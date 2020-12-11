Medora Christmas Show will be available via livestream and on-demand for the first time ever

MEDORA, N.D. - For the first time ever, you can catch the Medora Christmas Show from the comfort of home.

“A Magical Badlands Christmas” will be available through live-stream and on-demand platforms starting Saturday, Dec. 12.

The show will be live streamed from the Old Town Hall Theater Saturday at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Mountain time. Starting Sunday, you can watch the show on demand.

It’s a new twist on the popular traveling Christmas show produced by Bill Sorensen. The cast of that show made stops in 25 different communities around the state and performed for thousands of people.

Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation leaders say this new online show might actually reach more people than the traditional traveling show did.

The theme of this year’s show is “We Need Christmas.” Organizers say that’s especially fitting this year.

“This is a little normalcy. A little reminder that we’re tough and we’ll make it through. And it’s a little celebration of the good things that we have,” said Justin Fisk, marketing and communications director for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Tickets for both the live-stream and the on-demand show are $25. To learn more and to purchase access, visit Medora.com/BadlandsChristmas.

