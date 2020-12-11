Advertisement

Jim Clifford named to Nodak Speedway Hall of Fame

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Jim Clifford is joining the Nodak Speedway Hall of Fame after wrapping up his tenure as the track’s fire crew chief two years ago.

He started his love for the sport with trips to the track with his growing up in Minnesota.

He said he wanted to help the sport be successful in Minot, and the racing community has been a special group to be a part of.

“I wanted to make sure we had car racing. There was drivers that stayed at my house, just one big family,” said Clifford.

Clifford added that he likes to see the new tours bring drivers to Minot from all over the country.

