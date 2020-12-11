Healthcare clinic reopens in Westhope

WESTHOPE, N.D. – For people who live in small towns across the state, opportunities for local healthcare can be few and far between.

Westhope’s main medical center operated by Trinity Health closed its doors in 2017, leaving residents to have to travel for miles to receive care.

However, that all changed with one local woman earlier this year.

For the people of Westhope, not having easily accessible healthcare was all too common after their only local clinic closed its doors roughly three years ago.

“It definitely left a void when Trinity left. It’s a service that you really get to depend on, especially in a small town. Not everyone can or wants to drive an hour to get somewhere to get medical care,” said Joann Kveum, Clinic Director.

“Why not? It’s ten minutes from my home and definitely did not want to leave that void in Westhope with the facilities here. It was just a great opportunity for everyone I think,” said Kveum, when the opportunity arose to bring the clinic back.

Diane Lesmann, a longtime nurse who had worked at the clinic before it closed, said that now more than ever, local healthcare is vital.

“Especially now with COVID, people don’t want to go to the bigger cities right now to see a doctor, and so is this is right next door,” said Lesmann.

Lesmann noted that Kveum was a great match.

“Joann is part of the community so it was perfect to have her be here,” said Lesmann.

Taking on a whole new meaning of local healthcare.

The new clinic, called Vitality, opened its doors a little over three weeks ago.

The clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

They do many procedures and testing, including testing for COVID- 19.

You can contact the clinic at 701-245-6300.

