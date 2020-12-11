Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Historic church receives threats ahead of Senate race in Ga.

By WGCL staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL) - The historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is feeling the wrath from the Senate runoff.

WARNING: Video contains explicit language that has been bleeped.

Voicemails left at the church talked about beheadings and contained hate speech.

“They shouldn’t attack the church,” said one resident. “The church is an establishment. Just because it’s the pastor (in the runoff), they’re completely separate. It’s unacceptable.”

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is a candidate in one of the two Senate runoff elections Jan. 5.

The church in a statement says individuals holding hate in their hearts for the church are coming into digital spaces and leaving disparaging and often blatantly racist comments, many of which, unfortunately, are directed at the church’s senior pastor.

Ebenezer Baptist is now filtering comments from their social media pages because the racist and inappropriate comments are so prolific.

No one side of the aisle is escaping people’s ugly side during these elections.

“We have had an elections director, I believe, now had a car window broken out after getting a threatening email at 2 in the morning,” said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s election implementation manager. “And we have people stalking outside of our elections offices.”

Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, as well as candidate Jon Ossoff’s offices did not respond to requests for comment on if they are also receiving death threats of any nature.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as pastor at Ebenezer Baptist, along with his father. Many online are sending out prayers and support to all who need it and hoping for the best.

“Hopefully the world will change,” a resident said.

Copyright 2020 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

