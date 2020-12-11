Friday: 5.8% daily rate; 8,682 tests, 513 positive, 27 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.8%* Friday. There are 277 currently hospitalized (-25 change) due to COVID. Out of 8,682 tests, 513 were positive. There were 27 new deaths (1130 total). 4,406 active cases.

Please note that due to an extra lag in reporting 21 out of the 27 deaths reported today were outside of the typical 0-3-day lag in reporting (12 were from November).

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.9%.

COVID-19 Test Results

The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,682 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,217,591 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

513 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

472 – PCR Tests | 41 antigen tests 87,213 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

5.82% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,406 - Total Active Cases

-190 Individuals from Yesterday

670 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (568 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

81,678 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

277 – Currently Hospitalized

-25 - Individuals from yesterday

27 – New Deaths*** (1,130 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note that due to an extra lag in reporting 21 out of the 27 deaths reported today were outside of the typical 0-3-day lag in reporting (12 were from November).

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

· Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

· Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

· Man in his 90s from Cass County.

· Man in his 80s from Cass County.

· Man in his 80s from Cass County.

· Woman in her 100s from Grand Forks County.

· Woman in her 90s from McHenry County.

· Man in his 60s from Morton County.

· Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

· Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

· Man in his 90s from Pierce County.

· Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

· Man in his 70s from Pierce County.

· Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

· Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

· Woman in her 70s from Towner County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 50s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 4

· Benson County – 24

· Billings County - 4

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County - 2

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 71

· Cass County – 95

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 4

· Dunn County – 4

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County - 2

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 41

· Hettinger County - 2

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County – 1

· McKenzie County - 4

· McLean County – 3

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 25

· Mountrail County – 1

· Nelson County – 2

· Oliver County - 1

· Pembina County – 4

· Pierce County - 1

· Ramsey County – 8

· Ransom County – 2

· Richland County - 22

· Rolette County – 5

· Sargent County – 6

· Sioux County – 7

· Stark County – 63

· Steele County - 1

· Stutsman County – 23

· Towner County - 3

· Traill County - 16

· Walsh County - 7

· Ward County – 19

· Williams County – 26

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.