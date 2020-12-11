Advertisement

Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained

Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.(Valley News Live)(kvly)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3100 block of 28th street south.

Officers say the pedestrian is dead and the driver has been detained.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities have blocked off 28th street as they investigate.

There continues to be a large police presence in the area.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 6.3% daily rate; 9,032 tests, 575 positive, 23 deaths
High-speed chase along I-94
High-speed chase ends in arrest of Bismarck man
Hailey Seewalker
Bismarck PD seeks public’s help locating 15-year-old Hailey Seewalker
Burgum extends mask mandate
North Dakota Legislature
Lawmaker says he contracted COVID-19 from organizational session

Latest News

A B-52H Stratofortress departs for a long-range training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base,...
Barksdale B-52s conduct Middle East mission following similar exercise from Minot crews
Election lawsuits
Election lawsuits
COVID Allergies
COVID Allergies
Extended mask mandate
Mask reax