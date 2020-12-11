Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3100 block of 28th street south.

Officers say the pedestrian is dead and the driver has been detained.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities have blocked off 28th street as they investigate.

There continues to be a large police presence in the area.

