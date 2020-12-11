Doctors say adverse reactions seen in the UK are to be expected

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United Kingdom has already vaccinated thousands of people since Pfizer’s rollout in the country on Tuesday.

After a couple of adverse reactions, health officials are now advising people with a “significant history of allergic reactions” against getting the shot.

Pfizer is investigating two cases in which health care workers reported allergic reactions after receiving the vaccine. While this might be a cautionary tale for others with severe allergies, doctors say adverse reactions are to be expected.

The latest news out of the UK is making people question the safety of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

“It’s something to think about, you know, if it’s your family. You worry about your children, if they’re going to have to take it eventually because there have been shots before that have been bad,” said Bismarck Resident Leona Coutts.

Infectious disease experts say the adverse reactions seen in the UK are not out of the ordinary.

“There’s never been a vaccine with absolutely no adverse reactions. There’s never been a vaccine with no allergic reactions,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

The two health workers who reported reactions had experienced severe allergies before receiving their vaccines.

Dr. Noe Mateo says the concern isn’t about being allergic to the new mRNA component of the vaccine, but rather, to the other ingredients, such as preservatives, stabilizers, and other liquids.

“Most people are unlikely to be allergic to the vaccine component itself, the message RNA, the nanoparticles because that’s absolutely new. An allergy means: you don’t develop a reaction the first time you see something. An allergy means: you develop a reaction the second time,” said Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says the possibility of a reaction is simply something to be aware of and consider when it comes to personal risk level when it comes to existing allergies. However, he says the Pfizer vaccine is proven to be effective.

If you plan to get a COVID shot, Dr. Mateo says to bring up any past allergies you’ve experienced with your doctor or injector. He says you should be screened further to ensure you’re not susceptible to reactions from any of the vaccine’s ingredients.

