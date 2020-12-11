Do North Dakota voters view Biden as President-Elect?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Presidential Electors are set to vote on Monday, Dec. 14 deciding who will become the President of the United States.

But ahead of such a historic vote, many are still questioning the results of the general election.

A string of lawsuits and claims of widespread voter fraud by President Donald Trump is creating uncertainty with voters, despite what courts are calling ‘a lack of evidence’ in the cases.

With the Electoral College vote nearing, are people still suspicious that this year’s presidential election was compromised? Most voters are divided on the answer.

Joe Biden is being referred to as the President-Elect, but some voters don’t think he should have that title just yet. “I just don’t think Biden has won as of now,” said voter Matthew Stafford.

Others said they feel differently.

“I do consider Biden the President-Elect,” said voter Jason Lueder.

Jason Lueder said he trusts that elections are run securely. “I feel pretty comfortable with the integrity of our elections nationwide,” said Lueder.

The Electoral College is slated to vote in favor of Biden 306 to 232, but Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said nothing is truly official until Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

“There’s probably not another day other than the Inauguration date that is irreversible. But I do think the standard for reversing it becomes more difficult the closer you get,” said Sen. Cramer.

With about 15 lawsuits still pending that are not expected to all be decided in time for the electoral college vote, distrust in the electoral process may not go away.

“It’s all just kind of. It’s all just fishy,” said Stafford

And, distrust could continue to brew in many North Dakota voters after the vote.

Since the majority of North Dakota voters chose President Donald Trump for reelection, three Republicans chosen by the state party will be the ones to cast their votes on Monday, Dec. 14.

