COVID cases drop more than 50% during mask mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., says the mask mandate is just one of a number of factors that are driving down the state’s COVID numbers. Since the mandates were put in place, active cases have dropped by more than 50%. But the effects of the mandate go beyond the case count.

When Burgum extended the mandates, he gave different elements different expiration dates.

Bars, restaurants and ballrooms had their capacity limits extended to Jan. 8, but the mask mandate remains until Jan. 18.

North Dakotans have been living with the mandate for a month now. And while opinions continue to differ, those in support are glad it’s extended.

“I think it’s kind and kind of like a step forward to protect other people that I know in my life that have much less of a healthy immune system,” said Danielle Walz of Beach.

Businesses, which are held to 50% dine-in capacity and limited dine-in hours, had their capacity rules extended as well, but their’s expires ten days sooner.

Burgum said the extra two weekends give the state an incubation period between shifts.

“There’s an economic cost to that and people have to adjust their business models. So we’d like to keep that on as short of time as possible. We’re hopeful we’ll see the same kind of numbers coming out of Christmas that we’re seeing coming out of Thanksgiving,” Burgum said.

Since the mandate was put in place, the state’s active case count has dropped from more than 10,000 to fewer than 5,000. The rolling positive went below 10% for the first time since Oct. 21.

After hearing the announcement, some say they weren’t surprised by the extension.

“We are slightly disappointed going into the holiday season, but it is preventing other restaurants from kind of preventing everyone from going to one place. So, I do feel it’s spreading out. Even watching people come in here having to leave and go somewhere else, that’s giving another place business,” said Eve Madche, assistant general manager for Ground Round.

So while businesses and workers continue to adapt, many in the state are hoping the number continues to drop to where the mandates aren’t needed.

