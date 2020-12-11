ND Congressional Delegation endorses continuing election lawsuits, but would support Biden in the end

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Out of the 50 lawsuits filed contesting the presidential election votes, President Donald Trump has lost more than 35 of them with the remainder of suits still pending, according to the AP.

Justices across the country have dismissed the cases based on a lack of evidence of voter fraud. North

Dakota’s Congressional Delegation said they’ll respect Joe Biden as president if he’s voted in by the Electoral College.

“There’s no sense in not preparing for that, and if it doesn’t happen, at least we were prepared,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The state’s two senators and lone house member said they’d support Biden if all court challenges are dismissed.

“I’ll treat it the same way I’ve treated every other one, they’re my president,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. “That’s our system and that’s how we elect our leaders and of course we respect the outcome,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

But they also support President Trump’s efforts to contest the general election results by allowing his lawsuits to come to full fruition.

“The President is within his rights to ensure that all legal votes are counted,” said Sen. Hoeven.

“The Supreme Court is going to weigh in. There’s a reason we have three branches of government and I think that’s important,” said Rep. Armstrong.

“I do support the effort and the only thing I regret is that it didn’t happen sooner,” said Sen. Cramer.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, R-N.D., signed North Dakota on as one of seventeen states that supports the lawsuit out of Texas demanding that the 62 electoral college votes out of swing states in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be declared invalid.

Arizona filed a brief separately also declaring their support.

“Only the U.S. Supreme Court can ultimately decide cases of controversy among the states under our Constitution. That is why we have joined,” said Attorney General Stenehjem.

Some said joining the Texas lawsuit and continuing the others are a waste of taxpayer dollars and time.

“That’s just a waste of time and resources and it’s creating this opening for mistrust, not only in government, but in the judicial system. And that’s really disheartening and it’s frustrating,” said Democratic-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen.

Oversen said, in itself, the amount of lawsuits thrown out should show that there’s no basis to the president’s claims.

The results of the election will be decided on Monday, Dec. 14 when the Electoral College meets to cast their votes. Lawyers from Trump’s legal team said they’ll keep presenting cases after Monday and into Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

