Bus driver hospitalized after school bus crash in Hettinger

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - A bus driver is in the hospital after crashing into two parked cars outside the Hettinger school.

Adams county sheriff Travis Collins says it happened just before 8 mountain time Thursday morning. Sheriff Collins says the bus driver, a Hettinger man in his 60s, had a stroke and blacked out while driving the bus. He crashed into two parked cars outside the school. Four kids were on the bus at the time. Two kids received minor injuries but did not need medical attention. The driver was taken to the hospital in Hettinger and later flown to a Bismarck hospital.

Damage to the bus and the cars it crashed into is estimated at $5,000.

Sheriff Collins says the Highway Patrol is helping with investigation and says charges will likely not be filed against the bus driver.

