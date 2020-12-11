Advertisement

Bus driver hospitalized after school bus crash in Hettinger

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST
HETTINGER, N.D. – A bus driver is in the hospital after crashing into two parked cars outside the Hettinger school.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Collins says it happened just before 8 a.m. MT Thursday.

Collins says the bus driver, a Hettinger man in his 60s, had a stroke and blacked out while driving the bus. He crashed into two parked cars outside the school. Four kids were on the bus at the time.

Two kids received minor injuries but did not need medical attention. The driver was taken to the hospital in Hettinger and later flown to a Bismarck hospital.

Twelve-year-old Tyla and 7-year-old Axyl Laufer were on the bus when it crashed.

They say he is usually a good driver and they like him, but Thursday they said he was incoherent on the drive to school and went into the ditch at least once. They said they asked him to stop, but he kept driving.

“My friend and I noticed something was off,” said Tyla Laufer. “He was swerving in and out of ditches and driving super, super fast.”

Damage to the bus and the cars it crashed into is estimated at $5,000.

Collins says the Highway Patrol is helping with investigation and says charges will likely not be filed against the bus driver.

