BSC psresident says semester went extremely well, despite changes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first semester of college is coming to a close for many students across the state, and because of COVID-19, getting to this point has been a challenge.

Bismarck State College President Douglas Jensen said despite the many changes they’ve implemented this year, the first semester went extremely well.

Jensen said this first semester has taught them that communication and being transparent is key.

“I think explaining the situation as best you can. Making sure people are informed. When people are informed, they can change, they can accept things. They can adopt,” said Jensen.

Jensen said the spring semester will look a lot like the fall and they will make whatever changes that are necessary to ensure student success.

