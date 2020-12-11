Bearcats Basketball Season Preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Glen Ullin/ Hebron Bearcats made it to the Region Tournament last year where they were eliminated by the Beulah Miners.

Greg Pruitt is entering his third season as head coach of the Bearcats and is excited about his team.

One of the reasons Pruitt is so eager to get started is that he has all 13 players back from last season.

“Well, I am excited. The best part about last year is we get everybody returning. We have really good numbers this year in our basketball program. We finally get to put a C squad together, but returning all of your starters and your bench personnel, that’s a big plus for coaches. The kids know the system. The kids are comfortable in the system,” said Pruitt.

Grant Gerving, a unanimous all region selection as a junior, is stepping up as a senior leader.

“I think Grant is well known around the region for being one of the better players in the region. He’s a very disciplined basketball player he lets the game come to him. He is not one that goes out and searches for his points; the points come to him. I really like Grant because he took on the maturity of this is his senior year. Grant is really trying to do something this year to get us into that region,” said Pruitt.

The Bearcats know every game in region seven will be a challenge.

“Whenever people talk about Region 7 you are going to throw Trinity and Beulah in there. I know both of them are returning a lot of players, but the key thing about our region is it is a competitive region on any given night. Trinity or Beulah can be beat and that’s been proven in the past. You have teams like Bowman teams, like Hazen, well coached teams, with Coach Ward and Coach Walker when you see teams make a long run in the football season. You know those athletes are going to be on the basketball court,” Pruitt said.

The Bearcats start their season at home against the Linton HMB Lions on Dec. 17.

