Advertisement

Barksdale B-52s conduct Middle East mission following similar exercise from Minot crews

A B-52H Stratofortress departs for a long-range training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base,...
A B-52H Stratofortress departs for a long-range training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)(U.S. Central Command Public Affa)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST Asia – A pair of B-52 Stratofortress bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana flew a mission across the Middle East Thursday to deter aggression, according to U.S. Central Command.

The mission comes weeks after a similar exercise from B-52 crews from Minot.

It also comes after a B-52 from Minot conducted a training mission near Norway and Russia with NATO allies.

The exercise Thursday was meant to “underscore the U.S. military’s commitment to its regional partners,” according to CENTCOM.

In mid-November the Pentagon announced it would be reducing troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Barksdale and Minot Air Force Base are the two installations in the country that house the B-52 bombers—the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale, and the 5th Bomb Wing in Minot.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
Burgum extends mask mandate
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,085 tests, 473 positive, 16 deaths
Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs
Bismarck City Attorney files harassment claims
North Dakota involved in election suit
North Dakota involved in election suit

Latest News

Election lawsuits
Election lawsuits
COVID Allergies
COVID Allergies
Extended mask mandate
Mask reax
North Dakota Congressional Delegation
ND Congressional Delegation endorses continuing election lawsuits, but would support Biden in the end