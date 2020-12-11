Barksdale B-52s conduct Middle East mission following similar exercise from Minot crews

SOUTHWEST Asia – A pair of B-52 Stratofortress bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana flew a mission across the Middle East Thursday to deter aggression, according to U.S. Central Command.

The mission comes weeks after a similar exercise from B-52 crews from Minot.

It also comes after a B-52 from Minot conducted a training mission near Norway and Russia with NATO allies.

The exercise Thursday was meant to “underscore the U.S. military’s commitment to its regional partners,” according to CENTCOM.

In mid-November the Pentagon announced it would be reducing troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Barksdale and Minot Air Force Base are the two installations in the country that house the B-52 bombers—the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale, and the 5th Bomb Wing in Minot.

